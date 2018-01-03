JoAnna Connell Students Dismissed Early Due to Water Main Break

A water main break is forcing JoAnna Connell School to dismiss students early Wednesday, according to the Erie School District.

Parents were asked around 10:30 a.m. to come to the school's main office and pick up their children as soon as possible. It also included students who ride EMTA buses.

Students who ride the yellow school buses were picked up at 11:45 a.m. and taken home.

JoAnna Connell School is the only school affected.

The break sent water cascading across the road. The curb lanes are open for drivers who need to use the road.

It is expected to be fixed around 8 or 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the latest in a series of recent water main breaks in the city. There was one a few blocks away near Tops Market Monday.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.