New Millcreek Supervisor Marks First Day on the Job - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Millcreek Supervisor Marks First Day on the Job

It's the first day on the job for Millcreek's newest supervisor.
         

Jim Bock settled into his office and is looking forward to carrying out the duties of his new job.  Bock is replacing Brian McGrath who retired after serving 24 years as supervisor.  But, Bock says he's not going to try to fill those big shoes all at once.  He says his first weeks in office will be devoted to Millcreek employees. He wants to smoothly resolve employee contracts that are up this year.
     

Bock also says he is not someone who will sit in his office all day. He will go out and personally learn about each township department.

"Being new to the township here, I want to know all the employees.  I want to know every employee by name.  That's a goal," he said.

Bock is a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper.  One of his first assignments is to serve as the Board of Supervisors liaison to the Millcreek Police Department.
 

