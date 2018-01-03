Erie City Council Approves New Parking System

After two years of planning, the city will move forward with plans to implement a new parking system in downtown Erie.

Erie City Council Wednesday morning approved an ordinance that will allow the project to start.

In July, the parking meters will be ripped out and replaced by kiosks.

The kiosks will use technology where you pay for parking with a debit or credit card.

To help pay for the new technology, the Erie Parking Authority raised the cost of a parking fine from $10 to $15.

The first set of kiosks will be set up around the Erie County Courthouse.

