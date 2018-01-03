Erie City Council Approves New Parking System - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Council Approves New Parking System

Posted: Updated:

After two years of planning, the city will move forward with plans to implement a new parking system in downtown Erie.

Erie City Council Wednesday morning approved an ordinance that will allow the project to start.

In July, the parking meters will be ripped out and replaced by kiosks.

The kiosks will use technology where you pay for parking with a debit or credit card. 

To help pay for the new technology, the Erie Parking Authority raised the cost of a parking fine from $10 to $15.

The first set of kiosks will be set up around the Erie County Courthouse.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com