Blood Donations Dramatically Down Due to Record Erie Snowfall - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Blood Donations Dramatically Down Due to Record Erie Snowfall

Posted: Updated:

Among the impact from Erie's historic snowfall, is blood donations, which are now at a critical stage. The snow is responsible for the loss of approximately 300 blood donations to the Community Blood Bank in Erie, and the organization is in need of donors this week.  

The severe weather forced the cancellation of several community blood drives around Erie County, and even closed the Erie donor center on the day after Christmas, despite six donors giving the gift of life, and one walking more than a mile in the snow to do so.

Jennifer Brownlee is the Community Marketing Director for the Community Blood Bank. She says, "The Community Blood Bank is actually the exclusive provider of blood products to all of our local hospitals. So, maintaining a regular donor base is absolutely critical to providing the units of blood they need for traumatic injuries, surgeries, and cancer patients."

The blood bank is asking the community to stop in and donate at the Erie donor center at 2646 Peach Street, or find a mobile blood drive at www.fourhearts.org 

January is also National Blood Donor Month.  All donors will receive a custom "Give blood. Give love" t-shirt this month.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com