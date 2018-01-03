Blood Donations Dramatically Down Due to Record Erie Snowfall

Among the impact from Erie's historic snowfall, is blood donations, which are now at a critical stage. The snow is responsible for the loss of approximately 300 blood donations to the Community Blood Bank in Erie, and the organization is in need of donors this week.

The severe weather forced the cancellation of several community blood drives around Erie County, and even closed the Erie donor center on the day after Christmas, despite six donors giving the gift of life, and one walking more than a mile in the snow to do so.

Jennifer Brownlee is the Community Marketing Director for the Community Blood Bank. She says, "The Community Blood Bank is actually the exclusive provider of blood products to all of our local hospitals. So, maintaining a regular donor base is absolutely critical to providing the units of blood they need for traumatic injuries, surgeries, and cancer patients."

The blood bank is asking the community to stop in and donate at the Erie donor center at 2646 Peach Street, or find a mobile blood drive at www.fourhearts.org

January is also National Blood Donor Month. All donors will receive a custom "Give blood. Give love" t-shirt this month.