Keeping Your House Carbon Monoxide-Free

There's danger lurking inside many homes, after the historic snowfall.

Carbon monoxide is a silent killer. You can't see, smell it, or hear it. Yet, hundreds die from being poisoned every year.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be very common this time of year, and it's recommended you invest in a carbon monoxide detector for every floor in your home.

And you should have any gas appliances inspected annually.

Millcreek Emergency Management Coordinator, Matt Exley says his staff has received several calls this winter with natural gas-related issues and has tips on how to better prevent the build up of carbon monoxide in your home.

"A lot of new homes, high... furnaces are being vented out the side of the building instead of out a chimney, so you want to make sure those aren't blocked." said Exley "We worry about icicles forming, and those icicles can fall down and sever your natural gas line as well, which can problems. So you want to make sure that you clear out any of those that are near your meter or any feeder lines or anything like that."

Below are some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning that you should keep an eye on.

Feeling tired for no reason

Difficulty breathing

Pets: could feel impact first

Watch for odd behavior in pets

If you feel, or notice any of these, you should contact your gas company, and/or 9-1-1 immediately.

Exley also stressed to not try and heat your home with any gas appliances such as an oven, or a gas--powered generator indoors. Because those pose both a gas and a fire hazard.