Hope Remains One Year After Man Disappears in North East

Timothy Green was a person that you would always see walking the streets of North East, usually going to, or from, one of the town's watering holes..or into a store to get a cup of coffee. But one day, just over a year ago, Green disappeared..and has never been seen, or heard from, again.

It was December 30, 2016 when fire ripped through Green's house on Main Street in North East. That day, firefighters believed Green, then 60-years old, may have been inside and was buried beneath the rubble. But, cadaver dogs, and forensic experts from Mercyhurst University, later searched the debris, piece by piece, and nothing was found.

Green hasn't been heard from since. It's been a tough year for Green's family.

"It's not been good. I don't get any sleep a lot. Every day I think about him. Every single day," says Wendy Post, Green's sister.

The question remains one year later, if Green was not buried in the rubble, then where is he?

"I don't know what to think about that. I was kind of thinking he was still in there because where would he be? It's so frustrating," Post said.

North East Police are working the case and long-ago issued a nationwide Missing Person's Bulletin. Chief Mike Sliker says the department still get calls from people who claim they have seen green.

"There's just no signs of him out there. Not to jump to any speculation or anything from what may, or may not, have happened to him. Any leads are good leads. We're following through with those, but unfortunately, they're coming to dead ends," Sliker said.

In these days of advanced technology, there's many ways to locate someone, but Green is off the grid. It's a tremendous mystery. But, the police are keeping the case open, and the family is trying to keep hopes alive.

"We need closure," says Post. "Is he alive? Did someone do something to him? We just don't know."

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Tim Green's whereabouts. People are asked to call North East Police at 814-725-4407.