Wind Chills Way Below Zero

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: In addition to some lake effect snow, wind chills will pose a serious problem for the region. Wind chill advisories and warnings are posted through Saturday. Expect winds from the NW at 10-20 mph and gusting at times. This will make our single digit air temperatures feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Make sure you cover exposed skin - it only takes less than 30 minutes for frostbite to take effect.