More Cold and Relief Is On The Way

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Since Christmas Day the high temperature in Erie has failed to reach 32 degrees. In fact, our normal high temperatures during this cold snap is roughly 34 degrees. We are averaging day times highs around 18 degrees in the past week and a half which no doubt has initiated water main breaks in the City of Erie and large stalagmites icicles dangling from the edges of roofs on area homes. There is a little winter warmth heading our way as temperatures will moderate a bit creating a little "January Thaw" for the region as temperatures will climb above freezing next week. That will help in melting down the seven feet of snow that feel last month.