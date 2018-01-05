Blessing Held for New Mother Teresa Academy

Bishop Lawrence Persico and Father Scott Jabo blessed the new Mother Teresa Academy Friday morning.

They hosted a mass before the blessing.

This is the first year for the new school, which offers inner-city students an opportunity to get a quality, catholic education.

The school moved into the former Saint Peter Cathedral School on West 11th Street just before Christmas.

It held classes at Holy Family School until renovations were completed.

180 K-8 students are enrolled.

"They are just so happy being here at this school," said Bishop Persico. "It means so much to them. I just think it provides them an opportunity they may not get anywhere else."

Tuition for the students is $5,000 per year, but families are paying no more than $250 or $500 per year per student. Donors are picking up the rest of the cost.

