Erie Residents, City Plows, Running Out of Room to Put Snow

Erie continues to shovel out from the historic snowstorms of last week. Some people who have shoveled their sidewalks or driveways have to do the job again after city plows come along and erase the work that was done. Snow that's still on the streets has to go somewhere, and city crews and property owners are trying hard to find room for it.

John Kuneman and Mike Vangeli have been busy shoveling snow from their neighbors property on West 35th Street. They've shoveled before, but city plows have come along and deposited heavy chunks of snow and ice on the same spots that were cleared. All they can do with the extra snow is stack it higher and higher.

"So the plows can't get it back on the sidewalk,"explained Vangeli. "Just build up a big mountain. Just keep going up."

Erie Streets Department crews are also dealing with where to put the snow. They do not want to stack the snow too high at intersections. That would block the line of sight for motorists and create a driving hazard. Streets Department Bureau Chief Steve Sornberger is looking forward to some warmer weather in the next few days that will change the consistency of the snow.

"Once we get a little warm-up it's going to compact a little bit. So we'll have a little more room to get it off to the side of the street when it does that," he said.

The City of Erie used to dump excess snow into the bay, but environmental regulations forbid that practice long ago. Sornberger has been with the Streets Department for 34 years, and that restriction has been in place for all his years on the job. He says if the city ever did need to truck snow somewhere to dump it, he doesn't know where it could go.

"We really don't have any place to put it anymore. We just have a small area over there where we have our storage for different things. But right now, we don't have much of a place to put anything if we had to haul it," Sornberger said.

Private contractors have been hauling snow to a vacant lot on Liberty Street, behind Tops Market. The mounds are at least 20 feet high. They stand as monuments to the Erie winter. Although it's a big parking lot, there's not much room for any more snow.