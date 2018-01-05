The Proper, Less Costly Way to Clean the Ice, Snow Off Your Car

We all have to clean off our cars after it snows...But are you doing it right?

It can be frustrating and time consuming to clear all that snow and ice off of your cars.

There are some methods we use to do that, and they can be very damaging to your vehicle

"Usually, in the springtime, when people start cleaning their cars, they don't realize what the damage they've caused, by trying to take some of the ice and snow off of it"



Victor Irizarry, owner of Prestige Auto Body has seen it all.



From scratched paint to damaged side view windows and windshields, it's an all-too-common sight during the winter.



Practices like throwing boiling water on your frozen windshield to digging snow off of your car with a shovel can land you and your car in some much hotter water.



"You start tappin on your mirrors and stuff like that, and you start breaking stuff.” said Irizarry “Then, of course, you come to the shop."



Clearing snow off your car can be a pain, but it will be your wallet that will hurt even worse, with some repairs totaling close to a thousand dollars when it's all said and done.

To save your wallet the agony, yet, make your life easier, Irizarry has some simple tips for you.



What I recommend is just, starting up your vehicle, get your defogger on, let it sit for about four or five minutes.” said Irizarry

“Use an ice scraper as far as a brush. Go ahead and get it out from the bottom of the windshields. Run your heater on high, try to move your vents towards the windows, that'll give a little heat towards the windows to melt that ice. If you try to pick at it, you're going to break the seals, you'll probably break the actual hinges, the glass holds on from, it becomes very expensive."

An ice scraper shouldn't cost you more than $20 anywhere you go. It'll take some effort, but in the long run, it'll save you more than you think.

You can also put Vaseline on any exposed rubber around your car's doors to keep them from freezing together.