3 cost-effective tips to protect your home against deep freeze & (possible) flooding

Two weeks of all that ice and snow build-up can add thousands of pounds of pressure to the roof of your home. If you don't want to spend hundreds, or even thousands of dollars to have a company remove it for you, these simple roof rakes will do the trick, according to Al Kunz, manager of Valu Home Center on E. 38th St., Erie.

Couple that with those so-called roof pucks for a few more bucks, and Kunz says you're good to go.

"As it starts to thaw, those icicles are going to back that water up and it's going to have to have some place to go," Kunz said Friday. "Typically, it goes under the shingles and causes leaks in the home."

So that's step one. But now that ice is on your walkway or your steps. Clearly, salt will help, but which one do you pick?

Ice melter -- also known as calcium chloride -- will work down to -25 degrees Fahrenheit; a salt-free, pet-friendly ice melter -- in this case, magnesium chloride -- works down to -15 degrees Fahrenheit; and traditional rock salt is good up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Kunz says think twice before adding any of that salt to your if you're trying to melt that ice on the cheap.

"It would harm your shingles," he said.

So next week, when temperatures are expected to surpasses the freezing mark of 32 degrees, what do you do? that snow and ice will melt, and has to go somewhere. One tip is take a shovel and clean out nearby ditches, so the water can flow freely. Should water back up into your home, Kunz says sump pumps can serve as the first line of defense.

"Check your sump pump pit to make sure everything is working properly," Kunz said. "We do have people looking at sump pumps in preparation of that... the water is designed to go into that pit."

These are just some of the ways you can protect yourself and your home against the white stuff and the wet stuff in the coming days.