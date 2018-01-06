Otters Make Pair of Trades Ahead of Deadline

After weeks of questions surrounding a potential trade of winger Taylor Raddysh, the Erie Otters made it official shipping the forward and defenseman Jordan Sambrook to Sault Ste. Marie for Hayden Fowler and nine future draft picks, while forward Cade Robinson was sent to Owen Sound.

Taylor Raddysh was set to return to the Otters after successfully winning a gold medal at IIHF World Junior Championships in Buffalo, instead he his headed to a Greyhound team that has won 24 of its last 25 games.

In exchange for Raddysh and Sambrook, the Otters received forward Hayden Fowler and Sault's second rd picks in 2019, 2021,2022,2023 and Guelph's 2nd rd pick in 2020. The Otters also received the Greyhounds 2018 3rd rd pick and 6ht rd picks in 2018 and 2021.

Fowler is a 5'10", 172-pound center who was selected 19th overall in the first round of the 2017 OHL Priority Selection Draft. He had two goals and four points in 33 game this season.

Raddysh leaves Erie seventh all-time in goals, assists and points in four season with the team. Sambrook leaves the Otters after 1166 games with the team. He is tied for third in defenseman scoring with 31 career goals and 91 career points.

The Otters also shipped forward Cade Robinson to the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for 17-year-old defenseman Luke Beamish.

Beamish, a 5'10", 166-pound defenseman, has played parts of two season with the Attack registering three assists in 33 career games.

Cade Robinson leaves Erie after spending two seasons with the Otters. Robinson played 82 games with Erie and accounted for six goals and 12 assists this year.

The OHL trade deadline is set for noon on January 9th.