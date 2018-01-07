MATV Hosts Annual Vigil and Talent Show

A grieving mother continues to channel her loss into building up other young people in the community.

Sonya Arrington, who founded MATV, Mothers Against Teen Violence brought the community together for the 8th annual Steven Arrington II Memorial Candlelight Vigil and Talent Show. "You know every day of my life is hard," Arrington said. "You know I pray for strength and courage everyday to get through each and every day."



The event is a memorial to Arrington's son, a victim of gun violence killed in January 2010. Arrington told us,"It's a way for my to remember my son and say look mama's never going to forget about you." Her cause has expanded to include other victims of gun violence and young people lost to drug overdoses as well.

By gathering to remember those lost and celebrating the gifts and talents of other teens, Arrington says she is turning her own tragic loss into something positive.

District Attorney Jack Daneri was among the community leaders attending the event.

