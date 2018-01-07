New Details on Officer-Involved Shooting in Summit Township that Critically Injured Man

Pennsylvania State Police shot and critically injured a man who fired an assault rifle at troopers who were called to a domestic dispute in Summit Township early Sunday morning, investigators said.

The incident happened round 1 a.m. Sunday at a residence along Dorn Road. The man's wife called for help. She reported her husband retrieved an assault rifle from his bedroom after she took a pistol away from him.

When State Police arrived, they gave the 71-year-old man verbal commands to drop the weapon, but he refused and began firing the rifle at the troopers, according to investigators.

Three troopers returned fire, State Police Lt. Wayne Kline, Commander of the Criminal Investigation Section for Troop E, told Erie News Now. Each fired two rounds from their service weapons, according to preliminary information. The shots hit the man at least once in the abdomen. The man's name is being withheld at this time. He remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma at UPMC Hamot after undergoing emergency surgery.

Erie News Now talked with neighbors who heard the gunfire. They were shocked something like this would take place in their neighborhood.

"Summit Township is a small community, tight knit," said Laban Marsh. "So to hear that news was a little not disturbing, just surprising, because we feel like we know everybody up and down the road, and everybody is good neighbors."

All five troopers who responded to the Summit Township incident have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is completed, per State Police policy regarding the use of deadly force.

Investigators are conferring with Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri. State Police officials and Daneri are expected Monday to release the name of the suspect and the criminal charges he faces.

In the meantime, a police guard is keeping watch over the man at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

