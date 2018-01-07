More Vehicles Towed as Erie Police, Streets Department Continue Snow Removal Operations

Erie Police and the Streets Department returned to work Friday to clear streets of snow-covered vehicles so plows can get through.

They focused on the city's east side.

Erie News Now was there as graders broke up part of snow-covered East 7th Street.

Erie Police and tow truck crews were also out on West 8th Street.

They ticketed and towed 21 vehicles, so the Streets Department could get through to clear the roads.

Eddie's Collectibles has been extremely busy working with the city to tow vehicles on the west side.

Owner Eddie Whiteman said it will cost a vehicle owner about $200 if the vehicle has to be towed.

"Our trucks are as wide as ambulances, and I would really be scared to be an ambulance driver or fire truck driver trying to get down these roads," said Whiteman. "You've gotta do this; you've got to start digging your stuff out, so we don't have to come do it because it's going to cost you money. I don't want to take your money, but if I have to, I'm going to."

Police and streets crews will continue snow removal efforts Monday starting at 8 a.m. in the area of West 26th to West 32nd from State St. to Elmwood Ave.

They will target West 12th to West 19th from State St. to Cranberry St. Tuesday.

