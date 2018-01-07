Millcreek Community Hospital Helps Address Critical Blood Shortage in Erie Area

A hospital stepped up Friday to help with the critical blood shortage in the Erie area.

Millcreek Community Hospital hosted an emergency blood drive. More than 50 people rolled up their sleeves to donate.

The Community Blood Bank said it has seen a big drop in donations partly due to the bad weather.

It reached out to the hospital to host a blood drive, and it turned out to be a big success.

"This morning, we got notice from the blood bank that there was an urgent need," said John Onorato, Millcreek Community Hospital. "They asked if we could host a blood drive, and we said yes. The outpouring of support has been tremendous."

"I can't believe how supportive everyone's being," said Deanna Rosenthal, Community Blood Bank. "Everyone's jumping in to donate - people that haven't donated in year or have never donated. We've had students from LECOM come over, and they've jumped at the chance to help the community when it's needed."

All blood types are needed.

The Community Blood Bank is extending its hours to help address the critical blood shortage.

