Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church Celebrates Orthodox Christmas

Sunday marked Christmas for orthodox christians.

Observances in orthodox churches around the world and in Erie began at midnight.

Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church on East Avenue celebrated the birth of Christ with Christmas worship Sunday morning.

The church, founded in 1938, is a parish of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese.

Orthodox christians celebrate Christmas on or near Jan. 7 because they follow the Julian calendar.

Eastern orthodox christians often abstain from meat, eggs, dairy and alcohol for 40 days leading up to Christmas and fast on Christmas Eve.

They break the fast with an evening meal of 12 dishes corresponding to each of the 12 apostles.

