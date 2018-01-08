Crews Tackle Crawford County Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Tackle Crawford County Fire

Posted: Updated:

Investigators are looking for the cause of a late night mobile home fire.

It broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, at a home along County Line Road in the southern most reaches of Crawford County.

At least three volunteer fire companies were called in to help. There's smoke and water damage to the home.

No one was hurt.

They're looking at a hot water heater as the possible source of the fire.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com