PennDOT Drivers License, Photo Centers to Close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday

All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Driver and vehicle services, as well as forms, publications and driver training manuals, will still be available online through PennDOT's website 24 hours per day, seven days per week. They include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.

