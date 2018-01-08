Pennsylvania Auditor General Concerned about Financial Oversight of GECAC

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Monday he agrees with concerns raised about the lack of financial oversight over the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC).

“It is beyond disturbing to learn that for decades Erie County has provided millions of dollars in grant funding to local organizations without asking how the money was spent,” DePasquale said.

Former Erie County Councilman Jay Breneman requested the county increase oversight and accountability over how funding is spent during a county council meeting in December. He took issue with how GECAC spent county money and said taxpayer dollars were spent on donations, sponsorships and lavish dinners, among other expenditures.

GECAC CEO Danny Jones released a statement late Monday afternoon. It said DePasquale's statements are wrong, and the non-profit has cooperated with the county upon request.

The Auditor General said he discussed the issues last week with Erie County Controller Mary Schaaf to determine how to dig into the issues and find solutions.

"We're going to work with her and all the people in Erie to try to make sure that we can provide the best advice we can to make sure that if taxpayer dollars are spent on grants to agencies, that everyone knows what those grant agreements are," DePasquale said.

GECAC is a private non-profit that is the designated anti-poverty agency for Erie County. It receives federal, state, local and private funding to provide its services.

Jones released the following statement concerning the Auditor General’s remarks:

“The Auditor General was wrong when he said yesterday that Erie County has given GECAC millions of dollars without asking how the money was spent. To the contrary, as Fiore Leone said last week, the county receives a budget from GECAC each year that explains how the money will be spent. GECAC has provided documentation to the county when requested. GECAC has cooperated with the county in adjusting its expenditures when the county has requested GECAC to make changes.”

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.