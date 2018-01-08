December Winter Storm Costs Could Top $60,000 in Millcreek

Local governments are starting to add up the costs of the historic winter storm that dumped more than 60 inches of snow in our area, in only a few days. Preliminary numbers were released today in Millcreek Township.

Millcreek is finding out that the storm could not have come at a more expensive time of the year. Most people are off work over the Christmas holiday period, and municipal plow drivers are no different. When they have to be called in during that time of year, things can get expensive.

As soon as the snow started falling on Christmas Eve, Millcreek Township put it's Street Department crews on notice that they would be working 12 hour shifts until the worst was over. The worst was not over until the following Sunday..one week later.

Millcreek Township has added up the financial expense of the storm from Christmas Eve until December 28. The cost of employee overtime during that period is $48,127. That doesn't count the final three days of 2017, when several additional inches of snow fell. especially on Saturday, December 30. It is believed overtime pay from those days will push the cost to over $60,000.



Millcreek Supervisor John Groh says weekend and holiday overtime pay really adds up.

"It started over the weekend. We called our guys Christmas Eve that night. I believe that's a double-time premium for that. Then Christmas day, they were working. So that was Monday. The Tuesday is a holiday for us here too. So we have those guys working on holidays," Groh said.

Groh says the streets budget should still be okay, barring another marathon storm. If such a storm does come, he would be concerned about how much money would be left for springtime road repairs, which he predicts will be extensive. Groh says funds would have to be transferred from other accounts.