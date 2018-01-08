Man Freed After Being Trapped by Chunk of Falling Ice - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Freed After Being Trapped by Chunk of Falling Ice

Erie firefighters freed a man Monday after a large chunk of ice fell on him from an apartment building.

It happened in the 500 block of East 8th Street just before 4:15 p.m.

A 67-year-old man was using a shovel to knock down large pieces of ice from a gutter when it fell onto his legs and trapped him.

Firefighters had to chisel away the ice and were able to free him about 15 minutes later.

They said he was lucky that he was not seriously injured.

"I would not recommend anybody knocking icicles or any type of ice of their gutters or fascia boards," said Deputy Chief Mike Balliett of the Erie Fire Department. "There's a lot of weight-involved in this. When this falls down and hits you, you can suffer some significant injuries."

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

