Crawford, Mercer County Fire Crews Partner to Fight House Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crawford, Mercer County Fire Crews Partner to Fight House Fire

Posted: Updated:

 Fire departments from both Crawford and Mercer Counties helped quickly knock down a fire around 3 p.m. Monday In Hadley, PA. The Mercer County home 
was filled with smOKe after reports from the scene are that the fire started in the back of the home. Everyone got out ok. 
There were some dogs taken from the house, they are fine, as well. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.  

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com