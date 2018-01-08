Two Investigations Underway Into Officer Involved Shooting at Dorn Road Domestic Call

Parallel investigations are underway into an officer-involved shooting at an armed domestic dispute call in Summit Township. Five Pennsylvania State Police officers from the Erie barracks who responded have been placed on administrative leave. Three fired their service weapons at the scene with at least one bullet hitting and critically injuring the armed suspect, 71-year-old Anthony LaCastro Jr. He remains in critical condition at UPMC Hamot after surgery for a wound to the abdomen.

At a news conference, District Attorney Jack Daneri said a protocol for officer-involved shootings, set between his office and both PA State Police and Erie City Police last March, was followed. His office was notified soon after the incident at 2370 Dorn Road at 1:00 a.m. Sunday. That allowed Erie County detectives and a detective from the Franklin State Police barracks to respond, and begin independent investigations. "Cpl. Lee Bunyak is from the Franklin barracks, so again, an individual not within the immediate barracks of the troopers involved was called upon," Daneri said. "He and Detective Sgt. Joseph Spusta went to the scene, made their initial observations and evidence gathering, which included interviews of neighbors but primarily an interview of Mrs. LaCastro who was at the scene and made a number of or at least one call to 9-1-1," Daneri added.

From those interviews and initial findings at the scene, Daneri determined that there was enough evidence of wrong doing to charge Anthony LaCastro Jr. with five counts of attempted first degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

According to the criminal complaint, Ruthann LaCastro called 9-1-1 to say her husband had fired a handgun multiple times in their garage, and was now outside firing an assault rifle, through the garage door. She also reported that he was highly intoxicated and told her that he was going to shoot anyone that came to his house, including police.

Troop E State Police Captain James Basinger, said the responding troopers used a tactical approach. "When you get a call that somebody's shooting within a residence, you don't just pull the patrol car up in the driveway," Capt. Basinger said. "So they approached from opposing directions and under darkness to try to take him into custody."

The captain also said he is amazed and thankful his officers weren't hurt. "We had five members on scene, three of them discharged their weapon, it is amazing that nobody was struck...it was dark, it was snowing, freezing cold and there was alcohol involved in the incident, we’re just glad that none of our members were hurt. We don’t want to shoot anybody that’s obviously the worst outcome to use lethal force, but sometimes you have to do that when you’re being shot at," Captain Basinger said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, as troopers approached the residence, Anthony LaCastro fired multiple rounds at them. Troopers returned fire and struck the defendant.

District Attorney Daneri said he approved the criminal charges filed against LaCastro based on multiple spent casings found by where LeCastro fell, bullet holes in the man door of the garage, a loaded handgun found in the basement where Ruthann LeCastro said she hid it after taking it away from her husband, and from sounds heard over the 9-1-1 call she made for help. State Police said their dispatchers were able to keep her on the line during the incident.

There is a waiting period before the five state police officers who responded to the scene can tell their account of what happened to investigators. "We do have the 72-hour waiting period before we would interview those members," said Capt. Basinger, "and that’s all for their mental health and their well being to make sure that they can come to terms with what happened in their mind."