Car Hits and Pushes Dump Truck 25 Feet

A car rear-ended a parked dump truck Monday night, pushing it 25 feet along West 12th Street.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. between Sassafras and Peach Streets.

The car was going west on 12th street and hit the dump truck who had stopped and put on its four-way signals, according to Erie Police.

The driver of the car told police that he didn't see the dump truck stop and put on its signals.

Both drivers walked away uninjured.

Erie Police are not sure if any charges will be filed.