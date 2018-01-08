Car Hits and Pushes Dump Truck 25 Feet - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Hits and Pushes Dump Truck 25 Feet

Posted: Updated:

A car rear-ended a parked dump truck Monday night, pushing it 25 feet along West 12th Street.    

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. between Sassafras and Peach Streets.

The car was going west on 12th street and hit the dump truck who had stopped and put on its four-way signals, according to Erie Police.

The driver of the car told police that he didn't see the dump truck stop and put on its signals.

Both drivers walked away uninjured.

Erie Police are not sure if any charges will be filed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com