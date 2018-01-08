Drains on Ellsworth Avenue Overflow with Water - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Drains on Ellsworth Avenue Overflow with Water

Posted: Updated:

As the snow continues to thaw, it has to go somewhere. 

Drains on Ellsworth Avenue between West 38th Street and West Grandview Boulevard were overflowing with water Monday evening.

Water was bubbling out of drains on both sides of the road running down towards West 38th Street creating a puddle at the end of the road.

Erie Water Works was dispatched to Ellsworth Avenue to stop the water.
 

