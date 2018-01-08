Big Winner is Set to Go to the Big Game

An Ohio woman is a big winner and heading to an all expense paid trip to Superbowl LII.

Abby Sheetz of Ohio, is a happy woman.

The winning ticket was pulled during half time of the men's basketball game at Edinboro University.

For the past two months, all the student athletes at Edinboro University have been selling tickets, which were $10 a piece.

The Superbowl will be held February 4th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sheetz will enjoy two tickets to the big game, plus two nights in a hotel, and airfare.

It's a prize valued at nearly $5,000.

Proceeds benefit the university foundation athletic department.