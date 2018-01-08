New Jamestown City Council President Sworn in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Jamestown City Council President Sworn in

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -

In Jamestown, Ny, the new year brings a new face to City Council.

After a decade of having the same City Council President, a new one was sworn in Monday night.
Democrat, Marie Carrubba was elected president of city council this past November.
This comes after a special meeting was held at City Hall.
Carrubba succeeds, Democrat, Greg Rabb.
Rabb served as City Council President for 10 years.
Jamestown Mayor, Sam Teresi attended the meeting without Rabb for the first time.
The two colleagues were good friends, as Teresi said, rabb "was everything that public service can, is and needs to be about."

