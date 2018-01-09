Information Sought in Convenience Store Theft in Venango County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Information Sought in Convenience Store Theft in Venango County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for information about the theft of cigarettes from a convenience store in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The suspect, who has been identified as Tammy Redmond, 52, of Oil City, drove to the Kwik Fill on State Route 257 on Dec. 17, troopers said.

While the clerk was looking in the opposite direction, Redmond stole three packs of cigarettes, according to State Police.

The trooper investigating the case said the suspect was recorded on security video at the gas station.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

