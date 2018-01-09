Randolph, New York Man Found Dead After Vehicle Fire

A Randolph, New York man is dead after a vehicle was found on fire in Sinclairville Tuesday.

A passerby called 911 around 9:10 a.m. to report a vehicle on fire off the road in a ditch along Mill Creek Road, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office and Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team found Charles Troutman, 65, dead. He was the driver and only person inside at the time of the crash, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation, but nothing appears to be suspicious, the Sheriff's Office said.

