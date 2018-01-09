Man Sought in Theft of iPhone from AT&T Store at Millcreek Mall - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Sought in Theft of iPhone from AT&T Store at Millcreek Mall

Millcreek Township Police are searching for the suspect in the theft of an iPhone from the AT& store at the Millcreek Mall.

A man used an unknown tool to remove the display cable and steal an Apple iPhone 8 that was on display in the store Monday sometime between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m., police said.

The suspect had a slim build and short brown hair with a beard and mustache, according to police. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark coat and tan boots at the time.

He was accompanied by a woman, who was visibly pregnant with brown hair in a pony tail. She was wearing a dark coat with a fur-lined hood, a pink shirt and dark pants at the time. She appeared to be looking out for others while the man stole the phone, police said.

The suspects had two small children - a boy and a girl - with them at the time.

Anyone who can identify the suspects are asked to call Officer DeAngelo at 814-838-9515 x502.

