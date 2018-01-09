Millcreek Agrees to Out of Court Settlement on Political Sign Lawsuit

Millcreek Township is agreeing to settle a lawsuit, out of court, over its sign ordinance. Supervisors decided they do not want to risk spending any more money on a case they may not win.

The lawsuit against Millcreek dealt with political yard signs. As part of a deal announced today, Millcreek has agreed to pay the attorney fees for the woman who filed the lawsuit. Those fees total $23,396. The township also agrees to amend the sign ordinance.

The lawsuit was filed by Nancy Shea in October. She received a letter from the township telling her she would have to take down two of the four political signs in her yard. A Millcreek ordinance, adopted only a few months before, limited the number of signs anyone can have in their yard to just two. Shea believes the ordinance is unconstitutional in that it prevents freedom of speech.



Lower court rulings have gone against limitations on the number of signs, but Millcreek could challenge those rulings in a higher court. Instead, township supervisors voted today to accept the terms of the settlement. They decided to not put any more taxpayer money at risk by pursuing the case.

"It really wasn't worth going to court and hashing out what really could be a roll of the dice on the township's part," said Supervisor John Morgan.

Township Solicitor Mark Shaw said the litigation could have gone either way, but he has no problem with the supervisors' decision to cut their losses.