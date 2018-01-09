City of Erie Snow Removal Operations Shift to West Erie Wednesda - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City of Erie Snow Removal Operations Shift to West Erie Wednesday

The Erie Streets Department and Police Department will be shifting its snow removal operations Wednesday to west Erie.

Starting at 8 a.m., they will be targeting the area from West 12th to West 16th between Lincoln and Kahkwa.

All vehicles that have allowed snow to build up or obstruct plows and emergency vehicles will be towed and ticketed.

In addition to the fine, towing and storage, owners may be charged additional fees for recovering a vehicle with snow built up around it.

Police are encouraging people are encouraged to tell the owners of vehicles in violation about the snow removal operations.

60 cars were moved, and 14 were towed during Monday's operation.

