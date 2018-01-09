Charter Bus Goes Over Embankment In Cattaraugus County, NY With - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Charter Bus Goes Over Embankment In Cattaraugus County, NY With Three People Inside

Posted: Updated:

A charter school bus carrying three people goes over an embankment in Cattaraugus County, NY. The driver suffered a shoulder injury, a four-year-old was released to his mom, and a bus monitor was taken to the hospital. The bus driver reportedly went through a stop sign. But, it was a tree stump on the side of the road that also apparently stopped the bus from going all the way down the embankment off Bone Run Road. Reports from the scene are that the bus stopped short of landing on the frozen-over Allegheny River. ###

