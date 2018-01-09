Step-son Faces Attempted Homicide Charge After Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Face

A 36-year-old man is facing attempted homicide charges after stabbing his step-dad in the face multiple times. Police say this happened at a home in the area of 32nd Street and Brandes in the City of Erie. Officers were called to a report of a 53-year old man who'd been stabbed multiple times in the face during a fight with Jason Madden. This was around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Rescue crews transported the step-dad to UPMC Hamot. His condition is unknown.

Police arrested Madden and charged him with one count of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.