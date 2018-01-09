Erie County Council postpones GECAC funding vote

Erie County Council is postponing a vote to release over $700,000 in grant funding to the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, also known as GECAC.

The move comes one day after Pennsylvania's Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced he will work with county officials to see if GECAC mismanaged millions of dollars over the course of decades.

GECAC is the county's designated area Agency on Aging and other county programs.

Council could choose to release that money by their next on Jan. 23.