Local Man Files Complaint Against Penelec, Urges Others to do the Same

A local consumer researcher filed a complaint against Penelec to simplify the customer choice program, and is urging others to do the same.

Ken Springirth of Erie first noticed a proposed change to the program in a legal notice in the newspaper in December.

He contacted the State Department of Consumer Advocate to learn that Penelec is proposing an increase to the price to compare. This number fluctuates about every three months.

He said this is to entice those who are not a part of the customer choice program, to select a provider. But said this is not fair, that the law says increases must be justifiable and this is not.

"It's [price to compare number] 6.29 cents per kilowatt hour right now. Let's say they raise this to 7 1/2 cents per kilowatt hour, and company A out there has a price of 6 1/2 cents. Well consumers will be enticed to go to company A, where in reality, company A's price was higher than it should have been had they not artificially increased that price to compare," explained Springirth.

Springirth is urging people to file a formal complaint to the Public Utility Commission. In his complaint he wants the commission to disallow the proposed charge, hold a public hearing in Erie, and simplify the customer choice program.

Representative Pat Harkins has forms for a complaint at his office located at 460 E 26th Street.