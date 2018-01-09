Higher Percentage of People Being Hospitalized for Flu in Erie County

Erie County is in the full swing of flu season, the number of cases has significantly increased from last week alone.

As of Tuesday, there are 231 reported cases, but the percentage of people hospitalized, has doubled.

"Already almost 22% of those 231 people have been hospitalized because of flu disease. On average we see about a 10% hospitalization rate," explained Charlotte Berringer, Director of Nursing for the Erie County Health Department.

Berringer said this year's strain of the flu, H3N2 is the reason for this unusual increase.

"Historically that variant of the flu virus, tends to be pretty virulent, it makes people pretty sick," she said.

It still isn't too late to receive the flu vaccine, and we're not very far into this year's flu season to know if the vaccine is working against the H3N2 strain.

"We know that in this years flu vaccine, there is a component that covers H3N2 flu, which is right now thought to be the predominant strain that is circulating," said Berringer.

But even if the vaccine only covers a small percentage, Berringer stresses it is worth it.

"Even if it turns out to be only 30% effective, that's still better than zero!" she said.

Typical flu symptoms include high fever, dry hacking cough, and muscle aches. If you do catch the flu, you can spread the virus from a day before your first symptom, all the way from five to seven days after.

Berringer recommends waiting 24 hours after your fever has gone down to go back to your normal routine.

"Stay home. Stay home from work, stay home from school, stay home from your social activities," said Berringer.

The flu typically lasts about a week.

So far there have been two deaths in Erie County from the flu, both were over the age of 65.

If you still want to receive the flu vaccine and do not have health insurance coverage, call the Erie County Health Department at 814-451-6700 during normal business hours. It is highly recommended that pregnant women, children over the age of six months, seniors over the age of 65, and those living with those demographics to receive the flu vaccine.