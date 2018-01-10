Summerhouse Cafe to Close Sunday

Summerhouse Cafe in Erie announced it will be closing this weekend after eight years in business.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon and thanked patrons for loyalty.

You have one last chance to enjoy your favorite dish before the restaurant closes its doors for good Sunday at 2 p.m.

Its catering business will still continue to operate.

