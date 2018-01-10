Summerhouse Cafe to Close Sunday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Summerhouse Cafe to Close Sunday

Posted: Updated:

Summerhouse Cafe in Erie announced it will be closing this weekend after eight years in business.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon and thanked patrons for loyalty.

You have one last chance to enjoy your favorite dish before the restaurant closes its doors for good Sunday at 2 p.m.

Its catering business will still continue to operate.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com