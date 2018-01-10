Multiple Cases of Suspects Using Counterfeit Money in Venango County

Various stores throughout Venango County are seeing an increase in shoppers not only using counterfeit money, but getting away with it.

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two women accused of using numerous $100 counterfeit bills in Venango County.

Police say the suspects made small purchases using the counterfeit bills to get change in return. The bills passed a marker test.

According to police, the two females are in their early 20s and are believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet Impala.

This isn’t the first time Venango County has dealt with people using counterfeit bills.

Police are also looking for a women in her 70s that used counterfeit cash at a Venango County Calendar Store.

The $100 bills have the date of 1988 and serial number of G39865587A.