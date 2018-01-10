Millcreek Township Facebook Page Turns to Comedy to Reach Residents

Millcreek Township has taken a new approach on social media and it's been getting quite a bit of attention.

If you've visited Millcreek Township's Facebook page, you may have noticed it's nothing like a normal government page. They've dropped the everyday doom and gloom and replaced it with comedy.

The page has currently has almost 10,000 followers, many of which they picked up during the recent storm. People have been commending the page, saying they appreciate the light-hearted approach even when faced with a difficult situation, such as the massive snow storm.

The following is an example of one of their posts,

"We've stayed away from social media today because.... well. quite frankly, we don't know what to say. Snow. I mean SNOW. Like a "You'reNotGoingAnywhereCauseItsAWholeBunchOfSnow Snow" on the Jim Cantore snow-measurin' scale."

Millcreek Director of Emergency Management, Matt Exley says, that post has been viewed over 700,000 times, and was even picked up by the national media.

Exley said the township picked up the new style at a conference about a few years, but now it seems to be catching on. He says community engagement is up and that's vital when an important message needs to be sent out.

"When a disaster happens, I don't have to worry about building that audience from scratch. I already have people paying attention for the day to day funny stuff that we may post, or the light-hearted approach. They are already interested in the page, and when we have to get serious and have to post something that is emergent in nature, it gets out right away and it's able to spread,” Exley said.