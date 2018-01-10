Erie Police Think Armed Robberies May be Related - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Think Armed Robberies May be Related

Erie police think two weekend armed robberies along Parade street, may be connected.

Detectives released a surveillance photo to Erie News Now, from the market at 9th and Parade street, in hopes to help identify the armed suspect.

Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, he fired a gunshot through the locked front door to try to leave, but then ran out a back door.

This happened around 8:00 Sunday night.

About an hour and a half earlier, a suspect, matching the description pointed a silver gun and demanded money from the clerk at a supermarket at 23rd and Parade, but he left empty handed when a customer came into the store.

The suspect is described as a young black male about 17 or 18 years old, with a slender build.

Detectives think it's either the same suspect, or could be two young men working together.

If you think you can identify him, call Erie police at 870-1506.

Upload your own image or video

