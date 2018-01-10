Porch Collapses from Heavy Snow and Ice at the Reserve at Millcr - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Porch Collapses from Heavy Snow and Ice at the Reserve at Millcreek

A porch collapsed from the heavy snow and ice at the Reserve at Millcreek Apartments Wednesday night, formerly known as Granada Apartments.

The melting snow and ice on the roof of the 1604 building pulled down the gutter, which then collapsed a porch onto the one below. 

It also ripped some siding off of the building.

No one was injured.

