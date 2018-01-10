Orthopedic Mission Trip Helps Mayans in Mexico

Fourteen staff members from Upmc-Hamot are volunteering their time to help others in need of medical care.

It's all part of their Orthopedic Mission Trip to Mexico.

For the second year in a row, surgeons, nurses, therapists, among others will be spending a week in Mexico to provide help to over 130 patients.

Few of them have access to medical care. They are set to leave for the mission trip this coming Saturday, January 13th, and will be traveling with over 500 lbs. of medical supplies.

If you'd like to get involved and help the Orthopedic Mission Trips, you can make a donation to the Hamot Health Foundation or the John Monticello Orthopedic Fund.