Help Sheriffs Find Erie's Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement, to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Jacob Soboski, 36.

Sheriffs want him for a probation violation warrant on the charge of criminal trespassing.

They are also asking for your help in finding Mario Moreno, 20. He is wanted for conspiracy to commit burglary.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division, at 451-7436.