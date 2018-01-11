Help Sheriffs Find Erie's Wanted Suspects - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Help Sheriffs Find Erie's Wanted Suspects

Posted: Updated:
Jacob Soboski Jacob Soboski
Mario Moreno Mario Moreno

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement, to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Jacob Soboski, 36.

Sheriffs want him for a probation violation warrant on the charge of criminal trespassing.

They are also asking for your help in finding Mario Moreno, 20. He is wanted for conspiracy to commit burglary.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division, at 451-7436.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com