Erie Community Foundation Cuts Check for $2.3 Million - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Community Foundation Cuts Check for $2.3 Million

Posted: Updated:

More than two million dollars in grant money is now in the hands of local nonprofits. 

The Erie Community Foundation announced the recipients of its "Helping Today" and "Shaping Tomorrow" grants Thursday morning.

A number of local organizations will split more than $2.3 million.

Some grant recipients include the Bayfront Maritime Center, Boys & Girls Club of Erie and the J.F.K. Center.

The grants are given to nonprofits that apply with ways they continue to address the needs of the Erie community.

"All someone needs with a good idea is to first look at our website, call our office, visit with our staff and then we have a three stage review process. You meet with our staff. There's a community review panel, all local people. And then finally, our board of trustees will make the final decision," says Erie Community Foundation President Michael Batchelor.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com