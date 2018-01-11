Erie Community Foundation Cuts Check for $2.3 Million

More than two million dollars in grant money is now in the hands of local nonprofits.

The Erie Community Foundation announced the recipients of its "Helping Today" and "Shaping Tomorrow" grants Thursday morning.

A number of local organizations will split more than $2.3 million.

Some grant recipients include the Bayfront Maritime Center, Boys & Girls Club of Erie and the J.F.K. Center.

The grants are given to nonprofits that apply with ways they continue to address the needs of the Erie community.

"All someone needs with a good idea is to first look at our website, call our office, visit with our staff and then we have a three stage review process. You meet with our staff. There's a community review panel, all local people. And then finally, our board of trustees will make the final decision," says Erie Community Foundation President Michael Batchelor.