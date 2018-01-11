Mayor: Mcbride Viaduct is no longer needed

The mayor has weighed in on the fate of the McBride Viaduct.

Mayor Joe Schember held a press conference Thursday morning stating that the Mcbride Viaduct is no longer needed and should be removed.

Schember said he has studied the Viaduct options in great detail over the past several months and can't justify keeping the bridge. Schember said he has more of an issue with pedestrian traffic crossing the Bayfront Connector east and west rather than north and south.

The mayor added that there have been plenty of public meetings on the matter and are working with PennDOT on making improvements in that area.

"There were at least four public meetings and that is all documented in PennDOT's information with 125 people at them…What I'd like to see is to get that down as quickly as possible," said Mayor Joe Schember.