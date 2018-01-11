Jamestown, New York Sam's Club to Permanently Close

The Jamestown, New York Sam's Club will permanently close to the public Jan. 26, according to a letter obtained by an Erie News Now source.

A sign posted on the door Thursday said the store will be closed for the day and reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.

The location has already been removed from Sam's Club's website.

The decision was made based on an analysis of the company, the letter said.

The last work day on payroll will be April 13 for employees, according to the letter. It also said impacted associates may be eligible for severance based on the company's policy.

Two stores in the Rochester, New York area in Greece and Henrietta are expected to close, according to WHEC. Two will also close their doors for good in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, WCPO reports.

There's no official word on whether any other Sam's Club stores in the Erie area will be impacted.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.