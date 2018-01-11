Businesses to Continue after Girard Fire

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a portion of a Girard Township business on Monday.
Now several of the local businesses impacted by that fire said they are doing what they can to move forward.
The fire took place at Clark Electric on Tannery Road in Girard.
Several of the businesses renting space on the property were heavily damaged.
Erie News Now caught up with Nathan Roach, one of the renters.
He said he didn’t want to go on camera but said this does set his business back.
Roach subcontracts with FedEx and operates his business using several trucks. He said none of the trucks were damaged, but the mechanic shop located on the same property where he would fix his cars was.
Both Roach and the property owner Jack Clark said they never expected something like this to happen.
“You try to do everything orderly and properly to prevent something like this,” Clark said. “One of the things that really saved the building was the fire wall we put up and that other side of the building is not damaged, but nobody plans for this.”
Inside, about 25 players and coaches were getting soccer practice underway.More >>
Inside, about 25 players and coaches were getting soccer practice underway.More >>
After five years of planning, work is finally set to start on a major revitalization project in Conneaut Lake. The $3.4 million project will be paid for through grants and private donations, without the need for a tax increase.More >>
After five years of planning, work is finally set to start on a major revitalization project in Conneaut Lake. The $3.4 million project will be paid for through grants and private donations, without the need for a tax increase.More >>
The declaration is the first-of-its-kind for a public health emergency in Pennsylvania.More >>
The declaration is the first-of-its-kind for a public health emergency in Pennsylvania.More >>
A man faces a dozen charges in an animal cruelty case in the City of Erie.More >>
A man faces a dozen charges in an animal cruelty case in the City of Erie.More >>
Erie police are searching for the suspect involved in a robbery at a convenience store.More >>
Erie police are searching for the suspect involved in a robbery at a convenience store.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement, to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement, to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>